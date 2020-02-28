Atlas Golf Marrakech
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 33
Length 2380 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|33
|2380 meters
|White
|33
|2326 meters
|Yellow
|33
|2180 meters
|Blue
|33
|1953 meters
|Red
|33
|1779 meters
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - MAD 200
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Tank tops without collars, jogging and sports shorts are prohibited.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities
Course Layout