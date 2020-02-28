Grandee Hamanako Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Par 72
Length 7055 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7055 yards
|Regular
|72
|6627 yards
|Front
|72
|6111 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4868 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2004
Architect Lee E. Schmidt (2004)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout