Inasa Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6694 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6694 yards
Regu 72 6281 yards
Front 72 5795 yards
Ladies 72 4951 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1998

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, MUFG
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

