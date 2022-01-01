Inasa Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6694 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6694 yards
|Regu
|72
|6281 yards
|Front
|72
|5795 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4951 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, MUFG
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
Resort/Private
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
Resort/Private
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout