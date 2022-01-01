Lake Hamamatsu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6990 yards
Slope 122
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6990 yards
|72.2
|122
|Yellow
|72
|6515 yards
|70.2
|119
|White
|72
|6065 yards
|68.5
|116
|Red (W)
|72
|5458 yards
|69.6
|118
Scorecard for Lake Hamamatsu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 72.2/122
|461
|331
|192
|466
|505
|368
|190
|414
|529
|3456
|414
|170
|518
|459
|343
|386
|208
|573
|463
|3534
|6990
|Yellow M: 70.2/119
|420
|306
|182
|443
|495
|350
|173
|391
|492
|3252
|400
|151
|500
|442
|320
|366
|190
|508
|386
|3263
|6515
|White M: 68.5/116
|399
|287
|163
|417
|443
|328
|154
|370
|461
|3022
|378
|128
|477
|415
|292
|342
|167
|481
|363
|3043
|6065
|Red W: 69.6/118
|361
|265
|138
|367
|401
|288
|136
|341
|437
|2734
|338
|105
|449
|396
|255
|318
|110
|413
|340
|2724
|5458
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|1
|7
|13
|11
|5
|17
|10
|16
|4
|2
|14
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout