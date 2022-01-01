Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Lake Hamamatsu Country Club

0
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6990 yards
Slope 122
Rating 72.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6990 yards 72.2 122
Yellow 72 6515 yards 70.2 119
White 72 6065 yards 68.5 116
Red (W) 72 5458 yards 69.6 118
Scorecard for Lake Hamamatsu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 72.2/122 461 331 192 466 505 368 190 414 529 3456 414 170 518 459 343 386 208 573 463 3534 6990
Yellow M: 70.2/119 420 306 182 443 495 350 173 391 492 3252 400 151 500 442 320 366 190 508 386 3263 6515
White M: 68.5/116 399 287 163 417 443 328 154 370 461 3022 378 128 477 415 292 342 167 481 363 3043 6065
Red W: 69.6/118 361 265 138 367 401 288 136 341 437 2734 338 105 449 396 255 318 110 413 340 2724 5458
Handicap 3 15 9 1 7 13 11 5 17 10 16 4 2 14 8 18 6 12
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Year Built 1991

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Restaurant

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Inasa GC: #9
Inasa Golf Club
Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
World Woods GC - Akiha GC: #1
World Woods Golf Club - Akiha Golf Club
Shinshiro, Aichi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hamamatsu CC: #13
Hamamatsu Country Club
Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hamakita Forest GC
Hamakita Forest Golf Club
Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinshiro CC - South: #4
Shinshiro Country Club - South/East Course
Shinshiro, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinshiro CC - East: #2
Shinshiro Country Club - East/North Course
Shinshiro, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinshiro CC - North: #9
Shinshiro Country Club - North/South Course
Shinshiro, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mikawa CC
Mikawa Country Club
Shinshiro, Aichi
0.0
0
Write Review
Grandee Hamanako GC
Grandee Hamanako Golf Club
Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Miki no Sato CC: #6
Miki no Sato Country Club
Mori, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsukude GC: #11
Tsukude Golf Club
Shinshiro, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Castle Hill CC: #11
Castle Hill Country Club
Toyokawa, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
