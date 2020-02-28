Ishioka Golf Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6896 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CT/A
|72
|6896 yards
|BT/A
|72
|6558 yards
|CT/B
|72
|6480 yards
|RT/A
|72
|6198 yards
|BT/B
|72
|6145 yards
|RT/B
|72
|5773 yards
|LT/A
|72
|5280 yards
|LT/B
|72
|4886 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Architect Kentaro Sato
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, Diners, JCB, MasterCard, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Course Layout