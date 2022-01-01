Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Shishido Hills Country Club - East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6842 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/New 72 6842 yards 73.2
Black/New (W) 72 6842 yards 79.9
Black/Old (W) 72 6695 yards 79.6
Black/Old 72 6695 yards 72.8
Blue/New 72 6689 yards 72.5
Blue/New (W) 72 6689 yards 79.1
Blue/Old 72 6542 yards 72.1
Blue/Old (W) 72 6542 yards 78.7
White/New 72 6311 yards 70.9
White/New (W) 72 6311 yards 76.9
White/Old 72 6164 yards 70.4
White/Old (W) 72 6164 yards 76.4
Gold/New (W) 72 5890 yards 74.3
Gold/New 72 5890 yards 68.9
Gold/Old (W) 72 5743 yards 73.9
Gold/Old 72 5743 yards 68.4
Red/New (W) 72 5308 yards 70.8
Red/New 72 5308 yards 65.9
Red/Old 72 5161 yards 65.5
Red/Old (W) 72 5161 yards 70.4
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 562 192 400 176 353 439 496 400 420 3438 411 187 409 419 501 393 197 523 364 3404 6842
Blue M: 73.0/122 549 192 381 176 334 439 470 400 408 3349 390 187 409 400 501 393 185 511 364 3340 6689
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 518 170 367 161 316 420 445 385 386 3168 374 174 388 359 475 369 167 491 346 3143 6311
Red W: 67.1/113 425 150 278 135 292 331 358 291 358 2618 332 147 300 282 450 269 148 432 328 2688 5306
Handicap 9 15 3 13 7 1 11 17 5 10 16 4 2 8 14 18 6 12
Par 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Shishido Hills CC - West: #18
Shishido Hills Country Club - West Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
The Lakes GC - Out: #2
The Lakes Golf Club - Out/In Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Lakes GC - In: #2
The Lakes Golf Club - In/New Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Lakes GC - Out: #3
The Lakes Golf Club - New/Out Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishioka GC - West: #9, #18
Ishioka Golf Club - West Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Uchihara CC: #9 & putting green
Uchihara Country Club
Mito, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakuranomiya GC
Sakuranomiya Golf Club - South/West Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakuranomiya GC
Sakuranomiya Golf Club - West/East Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuso CC - East: #4
Fuso Country Club - South/East Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuso CC - South: #1
Fuso Country Club - West/South Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakuranomiya GC
Sakuranomiya Golf Club - East/South Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asami GC
Asami Golf Club - South/North Course
Mito, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me