Shishido Hills Country Club - East Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6842 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/New
|72
|6842 yards
|73.2
|Black/New (W)
|72
|6842 yards
|79.9
|Black/Old (W)
|72
|6695 yards
|79.6
|Black/Old
|72
|6695 yards
|72.8
|Blue/New
|72
|6689 yards
|72.5
|Blue/New (W)
|72
|6689 yards
|79.1
|Blue/Old
|72
|6542 yards
|72.1
|Blue/Old (W)
|72
|6542 yards
|78.7
|White/New
|72
|6311 yards
|70.9
|White/New (W)
|72
|6311 yards
|76.9
|White/Old
|72
|6164 yards
|70.4
|White/Old (W)
|72
|6164 yards
|76.4
|Gold/New (W)
|72
|5890 yards
|74.3
|Gold/New
|72
|5890 yards
|68.9
|Gold/Old (W)
|72
|5743 yards
|73.9
|Gold/Old
|72
|5743 yards
|68.4
|Red/New (W)
|72
|5308 yards
|70.8
|Red/New
|72
|5308 yards
|65.9
|Red/Old
|72
|5161 yards
|65.5
|Red/Old (W)
|72
|5161 yards
|70.4
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|562
|192
|400
|176
|353
|439
|496
|400
|420
|3438
|411
|187
|409
|419
|501
|393
|197
|523
|364
|3404
|6842
|Blue M: 73.0/122
|549
|192
|381
|176
|334
|439
|470
|400
|408
|3349
|390
|187
|409
|400
|501
|393
|185
|511
|364
|3340
|6689
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|518
|170
|367
|161
|316
|420
|445
|385
|386
|3168
|374
|174
|388
|359
|475
|369
|167
|491
|346
|3143
|6311
|Red W: 67.1/113
|425
|150
|278
|135
|292
|331
|358
|291
|358
|2618
|332
|147
|300
|282
|450
|269
|148
|432
|328
|2688
|5306
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|7
|1
|11
|17
|5
|10
|16
|4
|2
|8
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
