Shishido Hills Country Club - West Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7437 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 83.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black (W)
|72
|7437 yards
|83.7
|Black
|72
|7437 yards
|76.0
|Blue
|72
|6899 yards
|Blue (W)
|72
|6899 yards
|80.7
|White (W)
|72
|6381 yards
|77.6
|White
|72
|6381 yards
|71.0
|Gold
|72
|5720 yards
|67.7
|Gold (W)
|72
|5720 yards
|73.7
|Red
|72
|5318 yards
|65.8
|Red (W)
|72
|5318 yards
|71.5
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 75.5/137
|398
|519
|192
|415
|402
|588
|231
|456
|508
|3709
|515
|407
|408
|162
|460
|638
|190
|481
|467
|3728
|7437
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|398
|519
|171
|393
|374
|588
|196
|411
|449
|3499
|494
|385
|325
|146
|430
|615
|155
|430
|420
|3400
|6899
|White M: 73.1/123
|358
|486
|161
|359
|339
|545
|164
|390
|375
|3177
|471
|374
|325
|146
|383
|580
|139
|412
|374
|3204
|6381
|Red W: 67.1/113
|326
|415
|125
|331
|248
|505
|117
|287
|356
|2710
|400
|324
|291
|132
|272
|464
|95
|310
|320
|2608
|5318
|Handicap
|11
|3
|15
|7
|13
|1
|17
|9
|5
|4
|16
|10
|14
|8
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
