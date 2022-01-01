Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Shishido Hills Country Club - West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7437 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 83.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black (W) 72 7437 yards 83.7
Black 72 7437 yards 76.0
Blue 72 6899 yards
Blue (W) 72 6899 yards 80.7
White (W) 72 6381 yards 77.6
White 72 6381 yards 71.0
Gold 72 5720 yards 67.7
Gold (W) 72 5720 yards 73.7
Red 72 5318 yards 65.8
Red (W) 72 5318 yards 71.5
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 75.5/137 398 519 192 415 402 588 231 456 508 3709 515 407 408 162 460 638 190 481 467 3728 7437
Blue M: 74.9/131 398 519 171 393 374 588 196 411 449 3499 494 385 325 146 430 615 155 430 420 3400 6899
White M: 73.1/123 358 486 161 359 339 545 164 390 375 3177 471 374 325 146 383 580 139 412 374 3204 6381
Red W: 67.1/113 326 415 125 331 248 505 117 287 356 2710 400 324 291 132 272 464 95 310 320 2608 5318
Handicap 11 3 15 7 13 1 17 9 5 4 16 10 14 8 2 18 6 12
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Shishido Hills CC
Shishido Hills Country Club - East Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
The Lakes GC - Out: #2
The Lakes Golf Club - Out/In Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Lakes GC - In: #2
The Lakes Golf Club - In/New Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Lakes GC - Out: #3
The Lakes Golf Club - New/Out Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishioka GC - West: #9, #18
Ishioka Golf Club - West Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuso CC - East: #4
Fuso Country Club - South/East Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakuranomiya GC
Sakuranomiya Golf Club - South/West Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuso CC - South: #1
Fuso Country Club - West/South Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Uchihara CC: #9 & putting green
Uchihara Country Club
Mito, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakuranomiya GC
Sakuranomiya Golf Club - West/East Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asami GC
Asami Golf Club - South/North Course
Mito, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakuranomiya GC
Sakuranomiya Golf Club - East/South Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me