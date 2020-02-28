Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

JGM Kasama Golf Club - East Course

About

Holes 9
Type Private
Par 36
Length 3480 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 36 3480 yards
Blue 36 3188 yards
White 36 2919 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Architect Pete Dye (1993) Perry Dye (1993)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Diners, VISA, Master, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms, Internet Access

