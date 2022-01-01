Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Higashi Tsukuba Country Club - North/Middle Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7170 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7170 yards 74.9 131
White 72 6633 yards 73.1 121
Red (W) 72 5746 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for North - Middle
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 404 400 183 403 588 426 202 448 618 3672 413 541 401 202 371 396 603 177 394 3498 7170
White M: 73.1/121 376 377 157 368 528 392 171 425 585 3379 389 519 367 183 345 366 567 148 370 3254 6633
Red W: 70.2/119 350 349 129 300 381 359 142 331 517 2858 368 467 323 127 332 308 504 120 339 2888 5746
Handicap 15 3 9 11 1 13 17 5 7 4 10 16 12 14 2 6 8 18
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, AMEX, UC, Master, Diners
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

