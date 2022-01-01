Higashi Tsukuba Country Club - North/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7170 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7170 yards
|74.9
|131
|White
|72
|6633 yards
|73.1
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5746 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for North - Middle
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|404
|400
|183
|403
|588
|426
|202
|448
|618
|3672
|413
|541
|401
|202
|371
|396
|603
|177
|394
|3498
|7170
|White M: 73.1/121
|376
|377
|157
|368
|528
|392
|171
|425
|585
|3379
|389
|519
|367
|183
|345
|366
|567
|148
|370
|3254
|6633
|Red W: 70.2/119
|350
|349
|129
|300
|381
|359
|142
|331
|517
|2858
|368
|467
|323
|127
|332
|308
|504
|120
|339
|2888
|5746
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|11
|1
|13
|17
|5
|7
|4
|10
|16
|12
|14
|2
|6
|8
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, AMEX, UC, Master, Diners
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout