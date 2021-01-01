Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Yamagata

Asahi Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7083 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7083 yards
Regular 72 6474 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1998
Golf Season February - November
Architect Graham Papworth (1998)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

