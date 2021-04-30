Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Yamagata

Yunohama Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6450 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6450 yards
Reg 72 6146 yards
Ladies 72 5454 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 362 375 184 495 432 364 168 508 329 3217 368 353 182 542 297 501 404 191 395 3233 6450
Regular M: 70.0/119 346 360 173 478 415 347 150 495 303 3067 347 334 168 526 280 488 388 170 378 3079 6146
Ladies W: 67.1/113 318 312 164 460 350 272 138 418 280 2712 314 322 117 460 237 426 371 152 343 2742 5454
Handicap 15 1 9 13 7 3 17 5 11 10 16 4 2 14 8 18 6 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Golf Season April - November
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1966)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

