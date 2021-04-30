Yunohama Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6450 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6450 yards
|Reg
|72
|6146 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5454 yards
Scorecard for Yunohama Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|362
|375
|184
|495
|432
|364
|168
|508
|329
|3217
|368
|353
|182
|542
|297
|501
|404
|191
|395
|3233
|6450
|Regular M: 70.0/119
|346
|360
|173
|478
|415
|347
|150
|495
|303
|3067
|347
|334
|168
|526
|280
|488
|388
|170
|378
|3079
|6146
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|318
|312
|164
|460
|350
|272
|138
|418
|280
|2712
|314
|322
|117
|460
|237
|426
|371
|152
|343
|2742
|5454
|Handicap
|15
|1
|9
|13
|7
|3
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|4
|2
|14
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Golf Season April - November
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1966)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout