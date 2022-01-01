Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Yamagata

Shonai Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7070 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 7070 yards
FT 72 6206 yards
LT 72 5509 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shonai Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 370 453 538 184 396 408 204 418 557 3528 407 195 442 549 406 380 201 434 528 3542 7070
Front M: 70.7/121 324 409 455 145 327 364 125 383 518 3050 362 149 407 503 374 346 153 389 473 3156 6206
Ladies W: 70.2/119 289 367 440 125 299 326 111 282 486 2725 345 133 317 459 346 323 110 325 426 2784 5509
Handicap 17 1 11 13 15 9 3 7 5 16 8 6 10 4 18 14 2 12
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, BC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

