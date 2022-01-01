Shonai Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7070 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|7070 yards
|FT
|72
|6206 yards
|LT
|72
|5509 yards
Scorecard for Shonai Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|370
|453
|538
|184
|396
|408
|204
|418
|557
|3528
|407
|195
|442
|549
|406
|380
|201
|434
|528
|3542
|7070
|Front M: 70.7/121
|324
|409
|455
|145
|327
|364
|125
|383
|518
|3050
|362
|149
|407
|503
|374
|346
|153
|389
|473
|3156
|6206
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|289
|367
|440
|125
|299
|326
|111
|282
|486
|2725
|345
|133
|317
|459
|346
|323
|110
|325
|426
|2784
|5509
|Handicap
|17
|1
|11
|13
|15
|9
|3
|7
|5
|16
|8
|6
|10
|4
|18
|14
|2
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, BC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
