Mogamigawa Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5471 yards
Slope 107
Rating 64.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Regular
|72
|5471 yards
|64.1
|107
|Gold
|72
|4839 yards
|63.9
|103
|Ladies
|72
|4525 yards
|64.9
|105
Scorecard for Mogamigawa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 64.1/107
|511
|326
|287
|282
|210
|350
|304
|150
|304
|2724
|326
|120
|370
|155
|318
|515
|120
|493
|330
|2747
|5471
|Yellow M: 63.9/103
|485
|306
|278
|282
|157
|294
|282
|118
|264
|2466
|286
|102
|320
|117
|300
|435
|120
|403
|290
|2373
|4839
|Red W: 64.9/105
|422
|306
|278
|282
|157
|273
|272
|118
|234
|2342
|256
|102
|290
|117
|260
|405
|120
|373
|260
|2183
|4525
|Handicap
|1
|7
|15
|17
|5
|3
|13
|11
|9
|12
|18
|4
|10
|16
|2
|14
|6
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Dress code Golf wear such as a collar/long neck.
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
