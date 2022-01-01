Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Yamagata

Mogamigawa Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5471 yards
Slope 107
Rating 64.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Regular 72 5471 yards 64.1 107
Gold 72 4839 yards 63.9 103
Ladies 72 4525 yards 64.9 105
Scorecard for Mogamigawa Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 64.1/107 511 326 287 282 210 350 304 150 304 2724 326 120 370 155 318 515 120 493 330 2747 5471
Yellow M: 63.9/103 485 306 278 282 157 294 282 118 264 2466 286 102 320 117 300 435 120 403 290 2373 4839
Red W: 64.9/105 422 306 278 282 157 273 272 118 234 2342 256 102 290 117 260 405 120 373 260 2183 4525
Handicap 1 7 15 17 5 3 13 11 9 12 18 4 10 16 2 14 6 8
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 35 4 3 4 3 4 5 3 5 4 35 70

Year Built 1963

Year Built 1963
Golf Season March - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Driving Range No

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Dress code Golf wear such as a collar/long neck.

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Golf Park Sakata
Golf Park Sakata
Sakata, Yamagata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yunohama CC
Yunohama Country Club
Tsuruoka, Yamagata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahi CC
Asahi Country Club
Tsuruoka, Yamagata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
