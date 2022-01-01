Tsuruoka Akagawa Citizen Golf Course in Tsuruoka, Yamagata, Japan | GolfPass
Tsuruoka Akagawa Citizen Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 72
Length 5708 yards
Slope 117
Rating 34.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back (18-hole) 72 5708 yards 34.6 117
Back (18-hole) (W) 72 5708 yards 35.1 119
Regular (18-hole) 72 5088 yards 33.1 111
Regular (18-hole) (W) 72 5088 yards 33.6 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tsuruoka Akagawa Citizen Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Back M: 34.6/117 W: 35.1/119 282 373 154 343 163 482 260 486 311 2854 2854
Regular M: 33.1/111 W: 33.6/113 254 336 115 290 135 457 222 460 275 2544 2544
Handicap 5 1 6 3 7 4 8 2 9
Par 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 5 4 36 36

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

