Tsuruoka Akagawa Citizen Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 72
Length 5708 yards
Slope 117
Rating 34.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back (18-hole)
|72
|5708 yards
|34.6
|117
|Back (18-hole) (W)
|72
|5708 yards
|35.1
|119
|Regular (18-hole)
|72
|5088 yards
|33.1
|111
|Regular (18-hole) (W)
|72
|5088 yards
|33.6
|113
Scorecard for Tsuruoka Akagawa Citizen Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Back M: 34.6/117 W: 35.1/119
|282
|373
|154
|343
|163
|482
|260
|486
|311
|2854
|2854
|Regular M: 33.1/111 W: 33.6/113
|254
|336
|115
|290
|135
|457
|222
|460
|275
|2544
|2544
|Handicap
|5
|1
|6
|3
|7
|4
|8
|2
|9
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|36
|36
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
