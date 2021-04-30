Azata Golf
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 71
Length 5703 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|71
|5703 meters
|Yellow
|71
|5332 meters
|Blue
|71
|4795 meters
|Red
|71
|4358 meters
Scorecard for Azata Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 68.2/115
|424
|435
|407
|175
|465
|366
|367
|499
|185
|3323
|136
|280
|405
|174
|317
|130
|536
|343
|593
|2914
|6237
|Yellow M: 65.1/109
|384
|406
|364
|156
|463
|352
|336
|454
|166
|3081
|133
|276
|398
|157
|308
|128
|516
|302
|531
|2749
|5830
|Blue W: 65.9/107
|367
|383
|331
|144
|444
|322
|302
|399
|159
|2851
|92
|247
|376
|141
|281
|119
|417
|270
|449
|2392
|5243
|Red W: 65.1/103
|317
|332
|313
|140
|428
|278
|264
|398
|116
|2586
|90
|244
|346
|121
|253
|103
|383
|234
|408
|2182
|4768
|Handicap
|3
|7
|5
|9
|13
|17
|11
|1
|15
|18
|10
|2
|12
|16
|8
|6
|14
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Architect Blake Stirling (2021) Marco Martin (2021)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - EUR 12
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Stay & Play Offers
Course Layout