Azata Golf

Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 71
Length 5703 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 71 5703 meters
Yellow 71 5332 meters
Blue 71 4795 meters
Red 71 4358 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Azata Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 68.2/115 424 435 407 175 465 366 367 499 185 3323 136 280 405 174 317 130 536 343 593 2914 6237
Yellow M: 65.1/109 384 406 364 156 463 352 336 454 166 3081 133 276 398 157 308 128 516 302 531 2749 5830
Blue W: 65.9/107 367 383 331 144 444 322 302 399 159 2851 92 247 376 141 281 119 417 270 449 2392 5243
Red W: 65.1/103 317 332 313 140 428 278 264 398 116 2586 90 244 346 121 253 103 383 234 408 2182 4768
Handicap 3 7 5 9 13 17 11 1 15 18 10 2 12 16 8 6 14 4
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 36 3 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 5 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Architect Blake Stirling (2021) Marco Martin (2021)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - EUR 12
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

