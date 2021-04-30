Arumdaun Golf Club - Lake/Rock Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6586 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6586 meters
|Blue
|72
|6227 meters
|White
|72
|5852 meters
|Yellow
|72
|5451 meters
|Red
|72
|4886 meters
Scorecard for Lake/Rock
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 74.9/131
|421
|418
|410
|534
|225
|470
|246
|393
|577
|3694
|406
|387
|429
|563
|180
|405
|564
|195
|411
|3540
|7234
|Ladies W: 75.9/133
|421
|418
|410
|534
|225
|470
|246
|393
|577
|3694
|406
|387
|429
|563
|180
|405
|564
|195
|411
|3540
|7234
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2009
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 90000
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
United States Army Garrison-Humphreys, Gyeonggi
Military
Yeongi-gun, Chungcheongnam-do
Semi-Private
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout