Arumdaun Golf Club - Lake/Rock Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6586 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6586 meters
Blue 72 6227 meters
White 72 5852 meters
Yellow 72 5451 meters
Red 72 4886 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lake/Rock
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 74.9/131 421 418 410 534 225 470 246 393 577 3694 406 387 429 563 180 405 564 195 411 3540 7234
Ladies W: 75.9/133 421 418 410 534 225 470 246 393 577 3694 406 387 429 563 180 405 564 195 411 3540 7234
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2009

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 90000
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

