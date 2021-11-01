Home / Courses / Asia / South Korea / South Chungcheong Province

Police Fitness Center - Asan Course

About

Holes 9
Type Military
Par 36
Length 2952 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 36 2952 meters
Front 36 2835 meters
Ladies 36 2468 meters

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Greens Penn A1/Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 20000

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

