Police Fitness Center - Asan Course
About
Holes 9
Type Military
Par 36
Length 2952 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|2952 meters
|Front
|36
|2835 meters
|Ladies
|36
|2468 meters
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Greens Penn A1/Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 20000
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers
Course Layout