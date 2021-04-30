Arumdaun Golf Club - Rock/Hill Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6581 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6581 meters
|Blue
|72
|6248 meters
|White
|72
|5890 meters
|Yellow
|72
|5503 meters
|Red
|72
|4931 meters
Scorecard for Rock/Hill
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|406
|387
|429
|563
|180
|405
|564
|195
|411
|3540
|453
|442
|197
|437
|536
|213
|411
|529
|448
|3666
|7206
|Blue M: 73.9/130
|387
|374
|397
|547
|163
|388
|550
|184
|387
|3377
|428
|420
|174
|413
|502
|198
|395
|503
|423
|3456
|6833
|White M: 72.0/129
|366
|360
|386
|529
|150
|388
|498
|171
|370
|3218
|400
|389
|154
|389
|476
|185
|366
|471
|393
|3223
|6441
|Yellow M: 71.0/127
|352
|348
|361
|491
|139
|339
|487
|159
|359
|3035
|376
|357
|133
|367
|451
|154
|328
|443
|364
|2973
|6008
|Red W: 75.9/131
|295
|300
|350
|472
|132
|280
|446
|132
|301
|2708
|336
|324
|113
|330
|425
|130
|284
|408
|334
|2684
|5392
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2009
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 90000
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
United States Army Garrison-Humphreys, Gyeonggi
Military
Yeongi-gun, Chungcheongnam-do
Semi-Private
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout