Yas Acres Golf & Country Club
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Book a Tee Time at
Yas Acres Golf & Country Club
Powered by GolfNow.com
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Architect Dana Fry (2021) Jason Straka (2021)
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Semi-Private
5.0
4
Sas Al Nakhl, Abu Dhabi
Private/Resort
4.2291666667
12
Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi
Resort
5.0
3
Stay & Play Offers
From $1100
Valid dates: May 24, 2021 - Oct 03, 2021
Package includes:
Course Layout