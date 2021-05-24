Home / Courses / Asia / United Arab Emirates / Abu Dhabi

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Course Details

Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Architect Dana Fry (2021) Jason Straka (2021)

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Nearby Courses
Yas Links GC - Par-3 Academy
Yas Links Golf Course - Par-3 Academy
Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yas Links GC: #12
View Tee Times
Yas Links Golf Course
Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Semi-Private
5.0
4
Write Review
Al Ghazal GC
Al Ghazal Golf Club
Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Abu Dhabi GC - National
View Tee Times
Abu Dhabi Golf Club - National Course
Sas Al Nakhl, Abu Dhabi
Private/Resort
4.2291666667
12
Write Review
Abu Dhabi GC - Garden
Abu Dhabi Golf Club - Garden Course
Sas Al Nakhl, Abu Dhabi
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Saadiyat Beach GC
View Tee Times
Saadiyat Beach Golf Club
Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi
Resort
5.0
3
Write Review
Abu Dhabi City GC
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club
Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

