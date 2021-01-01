Vistas Golf & Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7021 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Championship
|72
|7021 yards
|Black
|72
|6935 yards
|Blue
|72
|6532 yards
|White
|72
|6057 yards
|Yellow
|72
|5521 yards
|Red
|72
|4932 yards
Scorecard for Vistas Golf Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Championship M: 73.4/137
|423
|424
|567
|208
|530
|458
|192
|337
|367
|3506
|445
|206
|387
|622
|353
|356
|564
|193
|389
|3515
|7021
|Black M: 72.9/136
|423
|391
|567
|208
|512
|458
|192
|337
|367
|3455
|445
|206
|387
|622
|353
|356
|529
|193
|389
|3480
|6935
|Blue M: 70.8/128
|392
|353
|542
|177
|488
|409
|189
|331
|364
|3245
|435
|173
|363
|613
|329
|336
|514
|169
|355
|3287
|6532
|White M: 68.2/120
|357
|320
|522
|152
|471
|393
|170
|304
|334
|3023
|397
|146
|349
|572
|300
|305
|494
|136
|335
|3034
|6057
|Yellow M: 65.6/115 W: 67.4/118
|323
|291
|486
|130
|437
|390
|120
|275
|313
|2765
|350
|136
|298
|529
|291
|282
|453
|112
|305
|2756
|5521
|Handicap
|7
|3
|13
|9
|15
|1
|11
|17
|5
|4
|10
|8
|2
|14
|16
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2019
Fairways Bermuda Latitude 36 Grass
Greens Bermuda Tiff Eagle Grass
Architect Greg Norman (2019)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsTennis
Course Layout