Vistas Golf & Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7021 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Championship 72 7021 yards
Black 72 6935 yards
Blue 72 6532 yards
White 72 6057 yards
Yellow 72 5521 yards
Red 72 4932 yards
Scorecard for Vistas Golf Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Championship M: 73.4/137 423 424 567 208 530 458 192 337 367 3506 445 206 387 622 353 356 564 193 389 3515 7021
Black M: 72.9/136 423 391 567 208 512 458 192 337 367 3455 445 206 387 622 353 356 529 193 389 3480 6935
Blue M: 70.8/128 392 353 542 177 488 409 189 331 364 3245 435 173 363 613 329 336 514 169 355 3287 6532
White M: 68.2/120 357 320 522 152 471 393 170 304 334 3023 397 146 349 572 300 305 494 136 335 3034 6057
Yellow M: 65.6/115 W: 67.4/118 323 291 486 130 437 390 120 275 313 2765 350 136 298 529 291 282 453 112 305 2756 5521
Handicap 7 3 13 9 15 1 11 17 5 4 10 8 2 14 16 18 12 6
Par 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2019
Fairways Bermuda Latitude 36 Grass
Greens Bermuda Tiff Eagle Grass
Architect Greg Norman (2019)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Tennis

Reviews

