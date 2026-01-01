Dominican Republic Golf Guide
Featured Destination
Courses: 33
Reviews: 1105
The Dominican Republic makes a very strong case for the best golf country in the Caribbean. When Pete Dye was commissioned to build the Teeth of the Dog at Casa De Campo in 1971, it created one of the most sought-after warm-weather destination courses in the world. The impact this course had on both the resort and country's tourism was profound. Today, the Dominican Republic, which makes up the eastern half of the island of Hispaniola (shared with Haiti) has exceptional seaside golf courses. Not long after Casa De Campo emerged with four golf courses, the Punta Cana resort development emerged with scores of beachfront resorts (all-inclusive and a la carte) and an excellent golf offering of its own. The headlining course is Corales, designed by Tom Fazio and host of the PGA Tour. Just north, Punta Espada, a Jack Nicklaus design, is one of his finest works as well.
Dominican Republic Golf Courses By Location
Dominican Republic Golf Courses
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Bonao, Monsenor NouelPublic
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Punta Cana , La AltagraciaResort
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Punta Cana , La AltagraciaResort4.910223208865
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Casa de Campo, La RomanaResort
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Casa de Campo, La RomanaResort
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Casa de Campo, La RomanaResort
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Casa de Campo, La RomanaResort4.533613445418
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Casa de Campo, La RomanaResort4.41764705888
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Punta Cana, La AltagraciaResort
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Punta Cana, La AltagraciaResort
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Santo Domingo, National DistrictSemi-Private
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Bavaro Beach, La AltagraciaPrivate4.647619047612
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Bavaro Beach, La AltagraciaPrivate
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Puerto Plata, Puerto PlataPublic
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Juan Dolio, San Pedro de MacorisSemi-Private/Resort4.156862745116
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Punta Cana, La Altagracia ProvinceResort/Private4.2181329798288
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Bavaro, HigueyResort4.83333333337
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Santo Domingo, National DistrictPublic2.01
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Jarabacoa, La VegaPublic
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La Romana, La RomanaResort4.751336898419
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La Romana, La RomanaPrivate5.03
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La Romana, La RomanaPrivate5.01
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Bella Vista, Santiago de los CaballerosPublic3.54
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Puerto Plata, Puerto PlataResort
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Juan Dolio, San Pedro de MacorisResort3.01
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Santo Domingo, National DistrictResort
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La Romana, San Pedro de MacorísResort5.01
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La Romana, San Pedro de MacorísResort4.830224772845
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Puerto Plata, Puerto PlataPublic4.04166666675
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Rio San Juan, María Trinidad SánchezResort5.03
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Punta Cana , La AltagraciaResort3.9673046252235
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Punta Cana, La AltagraciaPrivate/Resort2.80952380957
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Punta Cana, La AltagraciaResort
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Punta Cana, La AltagraciaResort
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Punta Cana, La AltagraciaResort
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Santo Domingo, National DistrictPrivate
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Santo Domingo, National DistrictPrivate
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Bavaro, La AltagraciaResort/Public3.89554367268
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Punta Cana, Dominican RepublicResort
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Santo Domingo, National DistrictPrivate
Dominican Republic Golf Resorts
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La Romana, Dominican RepublicCasa de Campo is the resort community that continues to set the standard for the golf and sporting life in the Caribbean. It offers style and comfort in the form of luxurious suites, villas and casitas that come fully equipped. All guests receive a complimentary, personal 4-person golf cart to utilize for navigating the property, whether that's…
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Rio San Juan - Cabrera, Dominican RepublicSet along the north coast beaches of the Dominican Republic, Amanera at Playa Grande offers sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and island jungle. Stay at one of their luxury casitas with private pools, lofty ceilings and expansive outdoor terraces. Enjoy a variety of water sports, take a guided jungle nature walk or explore the fishing villages…
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Punta Cana, HigueyPuntacana Resort & Club is home to four different accommodation options, including the Westin Puntacana Resort & Club, Tortuga Bay Hotel, Four Points by Sheraton at Puntacana Village and the Estates Experience Home Rental. With more than three miles of white sand beaches, 45 holes of championship golf and close proximity to Punta Cana…
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Punta Cana, Dominican RepublicCap Cana is a beautiful city in the Dominican Republic home to seven different resort accommodations. Stay at Secrets Cap Cana, Eden Roc at Cap Cana, TRS by Paladium, Sanctuary Cap Cana, Sports Illustrated Resorts & Villas Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva, or Hyatt Zilara. There's an option for every guest, whether you're looking to bring your family, have an…
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La Romana, Dominican RepublicLa Estancia Golf Resort is in an ideal location, is just a few miles from Casa de Campo (the Caribbean's most famous golf resort), 45 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport, and less than five miles from one of the best beaches in the south of the island. Resort accommodations include rooms, golf cottages and expansive villas. The 18-hole…
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Punta Cana, Dominican RepublicHard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana is an all-inclusive resort with the infamous rock & roll vibe brought to the Caribbean. Signature rooms and suites offer private balconies and 24-hour room service. The resort offers a variety of amenities whether you're bringing your family or going with friends. Guests may enjoy a selection of outdoor pools, a…
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Punta Cana, Dominican RepublicPunta Blanca is situated within the favorite tourist area of the island in the city of Bavaro. The property offers guests apartment rentals overlooking the 12th and 16th hole of the golf course, coming fully furnished and fully equipped. Villas are also available for purchase for those looking to extend their stay in the Caribbean with three and…
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Playa Bavaro, Dominican RepublicCatalonia Bavaro is an all-inclusive getaway on the white sands of Bavaro Beach. Offering more than 600 rooms arranged in villas surrounding lakes and tropical gardens, guests may enjoy a wide variety of amenities for both day and night. Play on the sports courts for tennis, paddle tennis, volleyball and basketball; participate in archery; golf at…
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Punta Cana, Provincia La AltagraciaIn a prime location next to Bavaro Beach, Melia Caribe Beach Resort is surrounded by exotic gardens and the Caribbean Sea. The resort features rooms and suites that come fully equipped, as well as a unique experience, The Level, offering the most exclusive rooms, plus a private pool, lounge, restaurants and an array of other exclusive benefits.…
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La Romana, Dominican RepublicBahia Principe La Romana features two hotels: the Luxury Bouganville designed for an adults-only, couples' getaway, and the Grand La Romana designed for a family-friendly vacation. Both hotels offer an all-inclusive package which includes unlimited dinners at their selection of restaurants (both fine and casual), 24-hour room service, diving…
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Punta Cana, Dominican RepublicThe all-inclusive Iberostar Bavaro resort sits a short walking distance away from nine miles of white sand beach and turquoise waters. The way Iberostar resorts are structured, guests can stay in the highest tier of rooms at the Grand Iberostar, which offers access to every other tier, or choose less expensive options from the Iberostar Selection…
Travel Deals
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Travel OffersPunta Cana, Dominican RepublicFROM $637 (USD)
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Travel OffersPunta Cana, Dominican RepublicFROM $1107 (USD)
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Travel OffersLa Romana, Dominican RepublicFROM $327 (USD)