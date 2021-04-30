Japan PGA Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6936 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Championship
|72
|6936 yards
|Back
|72
|6538 yards
|Regular
|72
|6141 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5304 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Jcb, Mastercard, UC, DC, Diners Club, Saison Card, American Express
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
