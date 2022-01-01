Gold Kisarazu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6856 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6856 yards
|72.2
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6856 yards
|78.6
|Regular
|72
|6109 yards
|68.9
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6109 yards
|74.4
|Senior
|72
|5411 yards
|65.7
|111
|Senior (W)
|72
|5411 yards
|70.4
|Ladies
|72
|4801 yards
|62.8
|Ladies (W)
|72
|4801 yards
|67.0
|109
Scorecard for Gold Kisarazu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.3/123
|352
|412
|562
|171
|416
|442
|213
|501
|408
|3477
|406
|151
|524
|402
|459
|213
|349
|496
|379
|3379
|6856
|Regular M: 70.2/121
|314
|374
|503
|149
|357
|381
|168
|484
|351
|3081
|351
|132
|503
|347
|392
|163
|329
|477
|334
|3028
|6109
|Senior M: 68.3/111
|283
|319
|463
|128
|331
|341
|138
|455
|303
|2761
|300
|122
|406
|270
|354
|139
|304
|459
|296
|2650
|5411
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|233
|251
|388
|111
|331
|289
|116
|418
|303
|2440
|267
|96
|356
|270
|318
|111
|251
|421
|271
|2361
|4801
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|4
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Golf Season Year round
Architect Isao Aoki (1998)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, DC, UC, UFJ, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout