Shin Kimitsu Bell Green Country Club
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6826 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6826 yards
|Blue
|72
|6629 yards
|White
|72
|6145 yards
|Red
|72
|4981 yards
Scorecard for Shin Kimitsu Bell Green Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 67.2/118
|524
|364
|210
|350
|333
|350
|602
|208
|406
|3347
|332
|378
|609
|204
|582
|411
|440
|165
|350
|3471
|6818
|White M: 66.1/116
|493
|342
|173
|307
|319
|325
|542
|184
|363
|3048
|313
|354
|544
|178
|522
|384
|392
|146
|323
|3156
|6204
|Red W: 65.1/112
|437
|280
|124
|252
|277
|252
|478
|100
|308
|2508
|252
|303
|495
|98
|475
|325
|325
|103
|225
|2601
|5109
|Handicap
|11
|15
|3
|9
|13
|17
|1
|7
|5
|14
|8
|10
|2
|6
|16
|4
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2002
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Amex, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout