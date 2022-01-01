Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Shin Kimitsu Bell Green Country Club

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6826 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6826 yards
Blue 72 6629 yards
White 72 6145 yards
Red 72 4981 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 67.2/118 524 364 210 350 333 350 602 208 406 3347 332 378 609 204 582 411 440 165 350 3471 6818
White M: 66.1/116 493 342 173 307 319 325 542 184 363 3048 313 354 544 178 522 384 392 146 323 3156 6204
Red W: 65.1/112 437 280 124 252 277 252 478 100 308 2508 252 303 495 98 475 325 325 103 225 2601 5109
Handicap 11 15 3 9 13 17 1 7 5 14 8 10 2 6 16 4 18 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2002
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Amex, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Kazusafuji GC - South: #2
Kazusafuji Golf Club - South Course
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gold Kisarazu CC
Gold Kisarazu Country Club
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kazusafuji GC - West: #2
Kazusafuji Golf Club - West Course
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kazusafuji GC - East: #3
Kazusafuji Golf Club - East Course
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Japan PGA GC
Japan PGA Golf Club
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanozan GC - Sengen: #2
Kanozan Golf Club - Sengen/Shiratori Course
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanozan GC - Shiratori: #1
Kanozan Golf Club - Shiratori/Tenjin Course
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanozan GC - Tenjin: #3
Kanozan Golf Club - Sengen/Tenjin Course
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Royal Star GC - New: #9
Royal Star Golf Club - In/New Course
Kimitsu, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kazusa Monarch CC: #3
Kazusa Monarch Country Club
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Royal Star GC - New: #8
Royal Star Golf Club - New/Out Course
Kimitsu, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Royal Star GC - In: #4
Royal Star Golf Club - Out/In Course
Kimitsu, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
