Sohkyu Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6424 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Scorecard for Sohkyu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 514 175 323 310 361 494 195 388 385 3145 530 169 464 168 521 455 420 324 345 3396 6541
Regular M: 70.7/121 486 142 313 305 331 452 157 373 344 2903 514 153 440 168 499 425 330 262 326 3117 6020
Ladies W: 66.9/109 404 123 273 292 318 399 121 280 340 2550 398 113 295 168 428 300 282 143 258 2385 4935
Handicap 13 7 11 17 9 1 15 5 3 10 18 8 14 6 2 4 16 12
Par 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

