Sohkyu Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6424 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6424 yards
|Regular
|72
|5849 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4755 yards
Scorecard for Sohkyu Country Club
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|514
|175
|323
|310
|361
|494
|195
|388
|385
|3145
|530
|169
|464
|168
|521
|455
|420
|324
|345
|3396
|6541
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|486
|142
|313
|305
|331
|452
|157
|373
|344
|2903
|514
|153
|440
|168
|499
|425
|330
|262
|326
|3117
|6020
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|404
|123
|273
|292
|318
|399
|121
|280
|340
|2550
|398
|113
|295
|168
|428
|300
|282
|143
|258
|2385
|4935
|Handicap
|13
|7
|11
|17
|9
|1
|15
|5
|3
|10
|18
|8
|14
|6
|2
|4
|16
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
