Mogamigawa Green Park Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3170 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
RT 36 3170 yards
ST 36 2777 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mogamigawa Green Park Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 36.0/82 W: 35.1/80 363 444 212 310 504 337 142 532 409 3253 3253
Handicap 1 4 8 9 3 2 7 6 5
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 36

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Golf Season March - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 1,000 yen
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

