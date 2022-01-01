Mogamigawa Green Park Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3170 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|RT
|36
|3170 yards
|ST
|36
|2777 yards
Scorecard for Mogamigawa Green Park Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 36.0/82 W: 35.1/80
|363
|444
|212
|310
|504
|337
|142
|532
|409
|3253
|3253
|Handicap
|1
|4
|8
|9
|3
|2
|7
|6
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|36
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 1,000 yen
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
