Dainiigata Country Club - Sanjo Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6606 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6606 yards
|72.6
|123
|White
|72
|6292 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6292 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5241 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Sanjo Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|593
|433
|387
|158
|398
|403
|145
|420
|476
|3413
|373
|518
|422
|172
|371
|322
|136
|384
|495
|3193
|6606
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|565
|416
|364
|140
|398
|384
|129
|391
|465
|3252
|360
|501
|401
|144
|350
|306
|124
|359
|495
|3040
|6292
|Red W: 67.1/113
|445
|290
|294
|128
|306
|330
|129
|297
|443
|2662
|349
|390
|295
|144
|268
|198
|124
|339
|472
|2579
|5241
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|16
|10
|4
|14
|2
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout