Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Niigata

Dainiigata Country Club - Sanjo Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6606 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6606 yards 72.6 123
White 72 6292 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6292 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5241 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sanjo Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 593 433 387 158 398 403 145 420 476 3413 373 518 422 172 371 322 136 384 495 3193 6606
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 565 416 364 140 398 384 129 391 465 3252 360 501 401 144 350 306 124 359 495 3040 6292
Red W: 67.1/113 445 290 294 128 306 330 129 297 443 2662 349 390 295 144 268 198 124 339 472 2579 5241
Handicap 9 3 15 13 7 1 17 5 11 16 10 4 14 2 8 18 6 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Shitadajo CC: #3
Shitadajo Country Club
Sanjo, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yutagami CC - Ajisai: #2
Yutagami Country Club - Shinanogawa/Ajisai Course
Tagami, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yutagami CC
Yutagami Country Club - Gomado/Shinanogawa Course
Tagami, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yutagami CC
Yutagami Country Club - Gomado/Ajisai Course
Tagami, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yonex CC: #15
Yonex Country Club
Nagaoka, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Dainiigata CC - Izumozaki: #2
Dainiigata Country Club - Izumozaki Course
Izumozaki, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Agakogen GC - Keyaki: #3
Agakogen Golf Club - Buna/Keyaki Course
Aga, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Agakogen GC - Kaede: #6
Agakogen Golf Club - Kaede/Buna Course
Aga, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Agakogen GC - Kaede: #8
Agakogen Golf Club - Kaede/Keyaki Course
Aga, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me