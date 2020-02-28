Shitadajo Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7113 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7113 yards
|Regular
|72
|6672 yards
|Front
|72
|6273 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5446 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Architect Kentaro Sato (1990)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout