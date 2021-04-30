Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Niigata

Yutagami Country Club - Shinanogawa/Ajisai Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6743 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6743 yards
Regular 72 6405 yards
Ladies 72 5408 yards
Scorecard for Shinanogawa - Ajisai
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 188 412 504 382 192 491 425 386 440 3420 431 352 173 486 206 417 523 317 418 3323 6743
Regular M: 70.7/121 173 388 478 354 175 474 401 343 414 3200 410 334 153 475 193 413 511 303 413 3205 6405
Ladies W: 67.1/113 143 289 422 273 156 416 308 317 310 2634 375 303 137 393 163 393 416 289 305 2774 5408
Handicap 9 3 11 1 13 7 15 17 5 10 12 6 4 14 16 18 8 2
Par 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

