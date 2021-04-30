Yutagami Country Club - Shinanogawa/Ajisai Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6743 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6743 yards
|Regular
|72
|6405 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5408 yards
Scorecard for Shinanogawa - Ajisai
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|188
|412
|504
|382
|192
|491
|425
|386
|440
|3420
|431
|352
|173
|486
|206
|417
|523
|317
|418
|3323
|6743
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|173
|388
|478
|354
|175
|474
|401
|343
|414
|3200
|410
|334
|153
|475
|193
|413
|511
|303
|413
|3205
|6405
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|143
|289
|422
|273
|156
|416
|308
|317
|310
|2634
|375
|303
|137
|393
|163
|393
|416
|289
|305
|2774
|5408
|Handicap
|9
|3
|11
|1
|13
|7
|15
|17
|5
|10
|12
|6
|4
|14
|16
|18
|8
|2
|Par
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout