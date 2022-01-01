Tsuru Utsunomiya Country Club - Center/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Style Traditional
Par 72
Length 6977 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/L
|72
|6977 yards
|Back/R
|72
|6869 yards
|Regular/L
|72
|6783 yards
|Regular/R
|72
|6675 yards
|Ladies/L
|72
|5632 yards
|Ladies/R
|72
|5482 yards
Scorecard for Medium - East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|483
|418
|574
|230
|407
|175
|428
|375
|407
|3497
|525
|363
|167
|381
|433
|191
|388
|470
|520
|3438
|6935
|Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|479
|383
|530
|186
|385
|159
|413
|356
|381
|3272
|510
|344
|151
|335
|389
|173
|355
|440
|498
|3195
|6467
|Handicap
|8
|6
|10
|12
|4
|14
|2
|16
|18
|5
|3
|9
|7
|11
|13
|15
|1
|17
|Par
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1977)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners Club, American Express
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code No T-shirts, jeans & sandals. Shirts with a collar are required.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Internet Access
Course Layout