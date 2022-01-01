Tsuru Utsunomiya Country Club - West/Center Course in Utsunomiya, Tochigi, Japan | GolfPass
Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Tsuru Utsunomiya Country Club - West/Center Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Style Traditional
Par 72
Length 7092 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/L 72 7092 yards
Back/R 72 6985 yards
Regular/L 72 6776 yards
Regular/R 72 6658 yards
Ladies/L 72 5617 yards
Ladies/R 72 5494 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West - Medium
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 442 164 383 392 498 396 177 560 432 3444 483 418 574 230 407 175 428 375 407 3497 6941
Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 427 153 364 347 476 374 166 503 358 3168 479 383 530 186 385 159 413 356 381 3272 6440
Handicap 3 9 11 13 5 7 15 1 17 8 6 10 12 4 14 2 16 18
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1977)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners Club, American Express
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code No T-shirts, jeans & sandals. Shirts with a collar are required.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Internet Access

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tsuru Utsunomiya CC - East: #2
Tsuru Utsunomiya Country Club - Center/East Course
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsuru Utsunomiya CC - West: #6
Tsuru Utsunomiya Country Club - East/West Course
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Lakeland CC
Lakeland Country Club
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Linehill GC: #4
Linehill Golf Club
Nikko, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sun Hills CC
Sun Hills Country Club - West Course
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Utsunomiya CC
Utsunomiya Country Club - South/North Course
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Utsunomiya GC
JGM Utsunomiya Golf Club
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Utsunomiya CC
Utsunomiya Country Club - Middle/North Course
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Utsunomiya CC
Utsunomiya Country Club - Middle/South Course
Utsunomiya, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Deer Lake CC: #8
Deer Lake Country Club
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Koryo CC - North: #1
Koryo Country Club - East/North Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Pete Dye GC - Royal: #6
Pete Dye Golf Club - Royal Course
Nikko, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me