Chateraise Country Club Nobeyama

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6732 yards
Slope 121
Rating 71.8
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6732 yards 71.8 121
Regular 72 6346 yards 69.8 119
Ladies (W) 72 5370 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Chateraise Country Club Nobeyama
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 71.8/121 414 162 551 425 208 388 430 359 545 3482 527 350 183 384 449 350 157 508 342 3250 6732
Regular M: 69.8/119 385 140 521 407 190 363 379 349 535 3269 497 340 165 363 430 339 148 478 317 3077 6346
Ladies W: 67.1/113 339 133 416 364 134 335 326 241 446 2734 433 294 115 345 332 301 110 457 249 2636 5370
Handicap 11 17 1 3 9 13 5 15 7 4 10 18 6 2 12 16 8 14
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex, UC, DC, Nicos, Saison, Aeon
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Available Facilities

Lockers

