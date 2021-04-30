Chateraise Country Club Nobeyama
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6732 yards
Slope 121
Rating 71.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6732 yards
|71.8
|121
|Regular
|72
|6346 yards
|69.8
|119
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5370 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Chateraise Country Club Nobeyama
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 71.8/121
|414
|162
|551
|425
|208
|388
|430
|359
|545
|3482
|527
|350
|183
|384
|449
|350
|157
|508
|342
|3250
|6732
|Regular M: 69.8/119
|385
|140
|521
|407
|190
|363
|379
|349
|535
|3269
|497
|340
|165
|363
|430
|339
|148
|478
|317
|3077
|6346
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|339
|133
|416
|364
|134
|335
|326
|241
|446
|2734
|433
|294
|115
|345
|332
|301
|110
|457
|249
|2636
|5370
|Handicap
|11
|17
|1
|3
|9
|13
|5
|15
|7
|4
|10
|18
|6
|2
|12
|16
|8
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex, UC, DC, Nicos, Saison, Aeon
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Available FacilitiesLockers
Reviews
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
