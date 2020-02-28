Saku Resort Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6670 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CT
|72
|6670 yards
|BT
|72
|6380 yards
|RT
|72
|6068 yards
|FT
|72
|5770 yards
|LT
|72
|5241 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Kentaro Sato (1999) Masashi Ozaki (1999)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, DC, UC, AMEX, UFJ, Diners, Nikos, Saison
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout