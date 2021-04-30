Adatara Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Traditional
Par 72
Length 6583 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6583 yards
|Blue
|72
|6279 yards
|White
|72
|5955 yards
|Yellow
|72
|5239 yards
|Red
|72
|4901 yards
Scorecard for Adatara Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|540
|400
|498
|375
|172
|365
|199
|352
|367
|3268
|404
|334
|413
|515
|170
|407
|385
|170
|517
|3315
|6583
|White M: 70.7/121
|516
|386
|482
|371
|159
|353
|177
|332
|346
|3122
|374
|321
|400
|494
|143
|389
|373
|160
|503
|3157
|6279
|Green M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|482
|378
|476
|353
|135
|335
|168
|324
|330
|2981
|352
|308
|393
|480
|131
|340
|357
|133
|481
|2975
|5956
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|457
|330
|426
|320
|125
|291
|141
|275
|283
|2648
|322
|255
|350
|415
|125
|260
|325
|114
|425
|2591
|5239
|Red W: 66.9/109
|423
|270
|391
|320
|125
|291
|141
|275
|283
|2519
|280
|255
|275
|400
|125
|260
|300
|97
|390
|2382
|4901
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|7
|1
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout