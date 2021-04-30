Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Fukushima

Adatara Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Traditional
Par 72
Length 6583 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6583 yards
Blue 72 6279 yards
White 72 5955 yards
Yellow 72 5239 yards
Red 72 4901 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Adatara Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 540 400 498 375 172 365 199 352 367 3268 404 334 413 515 170 407 385 170 517 3315 6583
White M: 70.7/121 516 386 482 371 159 353 177 332 346 3122 374 321 400 494 143 389 373 160 503 3157 6279
Green M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 482 378 476 353 135 335 168 324 330 2981 352 308 393 480 131 340 357 133 481 2975 5956
Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 457 330 426 320 125 291 141 275 283 2648 322 255 350 415 125 260 325 114 425 2591 5239
Red W: 66.9/109 423 270 391 320 125 291 141 275 283 2519 280 255 275 400 125 260 300 97 390 2382 4901
Handicap 9 3 15 13 7 1 5 17 11 10 16 4 2 14 8 12 18 6
Par 5 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

