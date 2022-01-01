Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Fukushima

Hoshino Resort Mellowwood Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6792 yards
Slope 133
Rating 72.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Blue 72 6792 yards 72.8 133
Back/Blue (W) 72 6792 yards 79.9 146
Regular/White 72 6163 yards 69.7 128
Regular/White (W) 72 6163 yards 75.9 141
Front/Green (W) 72 5698 yards 73.0 135
Front/Green 72 5698 yards 67.0 125
Ladies/Red 72 5344 yards 65.6 119
Ladies/Red (W) 72 5344 yards 71.4 130
Pink 72 5296 yards 65.2 117
Pink (W) 72 5296 yards 70.8 128
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mellowwood Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 551 381 394 198 396 407 193 525 351 3396 528 199 367 362 395 570 195 326 454 3396 6792
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 465 353 354 158 358 385 167 488 318 3046 469 164 349 340 361 553 171 309 401 3117 6163
Red W: 70.2/119 434 324 329 128 336 359 141 465 287 2803 440 139 316 314 339 532 153 283 379 2895 5698
Handicap 3 15 9 7 13 1 11 5 17 4 16 10 8 14 2 18 12 6
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Eiichi Motohashi (1994)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / Diners / Amex

Food & Beverage

Cafe, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Aizu Bandai CC
Aizu Bandai Country Club
Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bonari Kogen GC: #2
Bonari Kogen Golf Club
Inawashiro, Fukushima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Koriyama Atami CC
Koriyama Atami Country Club
Koriyama, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Koriyama GC
Koriyama Golf Club
Koriyama, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Laurel Valley CC: #1
Laurel Valley Country Club
Sukagawa, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me