Hoshino Resort Mellowwood Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6792 yards
Slope 133
Rating 72.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Blue
|72
|6792 yards
|72.8
|133
|Back/Blue (W)
|72
|6792 yards
|79.9
|146
|Regular/White
|72
|6163 yards
|69.7
|128
|Regular/White (W)
|72
|6163 yards
|75.9
|141
|Front/Green (W)
|72
|5698 yards
|73.0
|135
|Front/Green
|72
|5698 yards
|67.0
|125
|Ladies/Red
|72
|5344 yards
|65.6
|119
|Ladies/Red (W)
|72
|5344 yards
|71.4
|130
|Pink
|72
|5296 yards
|65.2
|117
|Pink (W)
|72
|5296 yards
|70.8
|128
Scorecard for Mellowwood Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|551
|381
|394
|198
|396
|407
|193
|525
|351
|3396
|528
|199
|367
|362
|395
|570
|195
|326
|454
|3396
|6792
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|465
|353
|354
|158
|358
|385
|167
|488
|318
|3046
|469
|164
|349
|340
|361
|553
|171
|309
|401
|3117
|6163
|Red W: 70.2/119
|434
|324
|329
|128
|336
|359
|141
|465
|287
|2803
|440
|139
|316
|314
|339
|532
|153
|283
|379
|2895
|5698
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|13
|1
|11
|5
|17
|4
|16
|10
|8
|14
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Eiichi Motohashi (1994)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / Diners / Amex
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities
