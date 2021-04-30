Persimmon Country Club - West/Middle Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6410 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6410 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|5806 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5023 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for West - Middle
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|497
|203
|348
|416
|466
|481
|193
|360
|336
|3300
|485
|344
|367
|188
|330
|382
|358
|167
|489
|3110
|6410
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|468
|150
|328
|386
|426
|464
|157
|344
|320
|3043
|449
|320
|353
|116
|301
|326
|343
|118
|437
|2763
|5806
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|427
|100
|273
|330
|383
|414
|125
|283
|281
|2616
|408
|273
|319
|90
|266
|267
|326
|91
|367
|2407
|5023
|Handicap
|2
|8
|10
|12
|4
|14
|6
|16
|18
|1
|7
|9
|11
|3
|13
|5
|15
|17
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout