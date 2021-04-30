Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Fukushima

Persimmon Country Club - West/Middle Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6410 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6410 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 5806 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5023 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West - Middle
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 497 203 348 416 466 481 193 360 336 3300 485 344 367 188 330 382 358 167 489 3110 6410
Regular M: 69.2/117 468 150 328 386 426 464 157 344 320 3043 449 320 353 116 301 326 343 118 437 2763 5806
Ladies W: 67.1/113 427 100 273 330 383 414 125 283 281 2616 408 273 319 90 266 267 326 91 367 2407 5023
Handicap 2 8 10 12 4 14 6 16 18 1 7 9 11 3 13 5 15 17
Par 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Persimmon Country Club - West/East Course
Date, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Persimmon CC - East: #5
Persimmon Country Club - Middle/East Course
Date, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miyagino GC: #1
Miyagino Golf Club
Yamamoto, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me