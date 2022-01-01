Toto Koriyama Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6620 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6620 yards
|Regular
|72
|6233 yards
|Silver
|72
|5639 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4880 yards
Scorecard for Toto Koriyama Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|329
|367
|158
|525
|405
|181
|484
|380
|421
|3250
|382
|388
|527
|374
|208
|347
|532
|158
|466
|3382
|6632
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|309
|344
|146
|498
|389
|161
|454
|363
|405
|3069
|354
|367
|505
|354
|191
|327
|503
|139
|447
|3187
|6256
|Front W: 70.2/119
|286
|323
|122
|477
|372
|122
|358
|273
|387
|2720
|325
|240
|483
|338
|153
|307
|437
|119
|427
|2829
|5549
|Handicap
|17
|11
|15
|7
|3
|9
|13
|5
|1
|8
|12
|16
|4
|6
|18
|10
|14
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, Diners, JCB, UFJ, Saison, UC, VISA, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout