Toto Koriyama Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6620 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6620 yards
Regular 72 6233 yards
Silver 72 5639 yards
Ladies 72 4880 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Toto Koriyama Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 329 367 158 525 405 181 484 380 421 3250 382 388 527 374 208 347 532 158 466 3382 6632
Regular M: 70.7/121 309 344 146 498 389 161 454 363 405 3069 354 367 505 354 191 327 503 139 447 3187 6256
Front W: 70.2/119 286 323 122 477 372 122 358 273 387 2720 325 240 483 338 153 307 437 119 427 2829 5549
Handicap 17 11 15 7 3 9 13 5 1 8 12 16 4 6 18 10 14 2
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1998
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, Diners, JCB, UFJ, Saison, UC, VISA, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

