Aloha Golf Country Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 28
Length 1152 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|28
|1152 yards
Scorecard for Aloha Golf Center
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 55.6/87
|136
|120
|126
|105
|231
|107
|103
|214
|121
|1263
|2499
|Red W: 56.9/95
|136
|120
|126
|105
|231
|107
|103
|214
|121
|1263
|2499
|Handicap
|13
|15
|1
|9
|7
|5
|11
|17
|3
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|29
|58
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, Diners, MASTER
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
