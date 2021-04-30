Aloha Golf Country Club

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Okinawa

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 28
Length 1152 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 28 1152 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Aloha Golf Center
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 55.6/87 136 120 126 105 231 107 103 214 121 1263 2499
Red W: 56.9/95 136 120 126 105 231 107 103 214 121 1263 2499
Handicap 13 15 1 9 7 5 11 17 3
Par 3 3 3 3 4 3 3 4 3 29 58

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, Diners, MASTER
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

