Zanpa Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Semi-Private
Par 58
Length 2883 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|58
|2883 yards
Scorecard for Pine - Starting
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 57.5/101 W: 58.5/104
|99
|81
|142
|273
|269
|146
|129
|106
|108
|1353
|130
|127
|146
|317
|135
|116
|262
|147
|150
|1530
|2883
|Handicap
|14
|18
|4
|6
|8
|2
|12
|16
|10
|13
|7
|17
|3
|11
|15
|5
|9
|1
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|29
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|29
|58
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 220 yen - 550 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout