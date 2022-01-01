Taiyo Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Military
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Taiyo Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 72.9/128
|482
|343
|342
|513
|377
|170
|380
|181
|431
|3219
|518
|355
|109
|453
|337
|162
|298
|534
|415
|3181
|6400
|Blue M: 70.7/124
|456
|307
|311
|480
|361
|141
|346
|153
|390
|2945
|486
|322
|101
|428
|317
|157
|256
|508
|383
|2958
|5903
|White M: 68.2/118 W: 73.9/131
|428
|277
|302
|434
|329
|134
|326
|127
|367
|2724
|458
|308
|98
|410
|306
|138
|216
|486
|332
|2752
|5476
|Red M: 65.1/110 W: 69.8/118
|404
|254
|276
|405
|307
|119
|275
|90
|320
|2450
|426
|288
|71
|334
|285
|123
|200
|430
|274
|2431
|4881
|Handicap
|6
|4
|10
|2
|8
|14
|18
|16
|12
|9
|17
|15
|11
|3
|13
|1
|7
|5
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1948
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
