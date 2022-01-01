Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Okinawa

Taiyo Golf Course

About
Holes 18
Type Military
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 72.9/128 482 343 342 513 377 170 380 181 431 3219 518 355 109 453 337 162 298 534 415 3181 6400
Blue M: 70.7/124 456 307 311 480 361 141 346 153 390 2945 486 322 101 428 317 157 256 508 383 2958 5903
White M: 68.2/118 W: 73.9/131 428 277 302 434 329 134 326 127 367 2724 458 308 98 410 306 138 216 486 332 2752 5476
Red M: 65.1/110 W: 69.8/118 404 254 276 405 307 119 275 90 320 2450 426 288 71 334 285 123 200 430 274 2431 4881
Handicap 6 4 10 2 8 14 18 16 12 9 17 15 11 3 13 1 7 5
Par 5 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1948

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

