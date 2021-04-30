Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Okinawa

PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Bougainvillea/Hibiscus Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7176 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7176 yards
Back 72 6618 yards
Regular 72 6250 yards
Ladies 72 5044 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Bougainvillea/Hibiscus
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 598 355 458 153 409 546 383 189 410 3501 470 570 420 400 168 560 420 215 379 3602 7103
White M: 73.1/123 586 335 397 140 391 532 371 176 396 3324 450 544 400 385 135 535 410 190 370 3419 6743
Red W: 70.2/119 548 335 329 140 311 451 330 146 287 2877 336 480 336 325 115 458 325 142 345 2862 5739
Handicap 7 17 1 15 3 13 9 11 5 2 16 4 14 18 10 6 8 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Greens Bermuda (Tiff Eagle) Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Isao Aoki

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Sauna

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Deigo: #2
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Hibiscus/Deigo Course
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Bougainvillea: #8
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Bougainvillea/Deigo Course
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aloha GCC
Aloha Golf Country Club
Yomitan, Okinawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Zanpa GC
Zanpa Golf Club
Yomitan, Okinawa
Resort/Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chura Orchard GC
Chura Orchard Golf Club
Onna, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chibana GC
Chibana Golf Course
Okinawa, Okinawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Banyan Tree GC
Banyan Tree Golf Course
Chatan, Okinawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Ocean Castle CC: #16
Ocean Castle Country Club
Nakagusuku, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bel Beach GC: #17
Bel Beach Golf Club
Motobu, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Okinawa CC: #7
Okinawa Country Club
Nishihara, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

