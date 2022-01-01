Gushikawa Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Par-3
Par 56
Length 2294 yards
Slope 101
Rating 55.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|56
|2294 yards
|55.1
|101
|Ladies (W)
|56
|2294 yards
|56.5
|103
Scorecard for Gushikawa Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 55.1/101
|73
|105
|134
|137
|92
|224
|150
|92
|87
|1094
|77
|119
|248
|133
|114
|135
|136
|114
|124
|1200
|2294
|Ladies W: 56.5/103
|73
|105
|134
|137
|92
|224
|150
|92
|87
|1094
|77
|119
|248
|133
|114
|135
|136
|114
|124
|1200
|2294
|Handicap
|13
|1
|3
|9
|7
|11
|5
|15
|17
|16
|6
|10
|4
|18
|2
|14
|12
|8
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|28
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|28
|56
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Sauna
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout