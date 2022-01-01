Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Okinawa

Gushikawa Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Par-3
Par 56
Length 2294 yards
Slope 101
Rating 55.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 56 2294 yards 55.1 101
Ladies (W) 56 2294 yards 56.5 103
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gushikawa Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 55.1/101 73 105 134 137 92 224 150 92 87 1094 77 119 248 133 114 135 136 114 124 1200 2294
Ladies W: 56.5/103 73 105 134 137 92 224 150 92 87 1094 77 119 248 133 114 135 136 114 124 1200 2294
Handicap 13 1 3 9 7 11 5 15 17 16 6 10 4 18 2 14 12 8
Par 3 3 3 3 3 4 3 3 3 28 3 3 4 3 3 3 3 3 3 28 56

Course Details

Year Built 2000
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Sauna

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Chibana GC
Chibana Golf Course
Okinawa, Okinawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Bougainvillea: #8
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Bougainvillea/Deigo Course
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Hibiscus: #6
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Bougainvillea/Hibiscus Course
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Deigo: #2
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Hibiscus/Deigo Course
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aloha GCC
Aloha Golf Country Club
Yomitan, Okinawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Banyan Tree GC
Banyan Tree Golf Course
Chatan, Okinawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Zanpa GC
Zanpa Golf Club
Yomitan, Okinawa
Resort/Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Atta Terrace Golf Resort: #9
The Atta Terrace Golf Resort
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chura Orchard GC
Chura Orchard Golf Club
Onna, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ocean Castle CC: #16
Ocean Castle Country Club
Nakagusuku, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ginoza CC: #4
Ginoza Country Club
Ginoza, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Okinawa CC: #7
Okinawa Country Club
Nishihara, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me