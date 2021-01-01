Home / Courses / Europe / Greece

Navarino Hills - Hills Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6280 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6280 meters

Course Details

Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round
Architect José María Olazábal (2022)
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Navarino Hills
Navarino Hills - International Olympic Academy Course
Pilos, Greece
0.0
0
Write Review
Costa Navarino - Bay golf course
Costa Navarino - Bay Course
Pylos, Peloponnese
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Costa Navarino - Dunes golf course
Costa Navarino - Dunes Course
Romanos, Peloponnese
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Packages
We-Ko-Pa Golf Club - Cholla Course Hole #2
We-Ko-Pa Stay & Play Package
FROM $167 (USD)
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at We-Ko-Pa Resort & Casino and 3 rounds of golf at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club (Cholla & Saguaro Courses) and Sunridge Canyon Golf Club.
Featured Content
Bay golf course at Costa Navarino - olive trees
Galleries
Photo gallery: Bay Course at Costa Navarino is the newest golf course in Greece
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me