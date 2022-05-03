Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: May, 2022

At the moment, mask and testing mandates are in a state of flux. Many international destinations are relaxing rules to encourage overseas travel. We recently took advantage to visit Greece for the first time. Greece is a popular honeymoon destination, but you wouldn't think it's a place to bring you
This content is only available to GolfPass members.
Try GolfPass+ free for 7 days and get a gift* from TaylorMade!
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.
Terms and conditions apply.
Try GolfPass+ free for 7 days and get a gift* from TaylorMade!
*Terms and conditions apply. Gift eligible after paid membership starts.
Terms and conditions apply.
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
More from the author
4 Min Read
May 2, 2022
Playing Del Monte at Pebble Beach Resorts on its 125th birthday reminded us that historical, classical golf is the best golf.
2 Min Read
May 2, 2022
I'm participating in a Youth on Course 100 Hole Hike this summer. Why aren't you?
2 Min Read
April 28, 2022
Famous, historic and exclusive clubs are all offering rounds to help with turf research in 2022.
4 Min Read
April 25, 2022
New offerings from big names and some smaller-brand curiosities abound this month.
4 Min Read
April 25, 2022
A Greg Norman design at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta hosts the world's best players April 25-May 1.
3 Min Read
April 21, 2022
Quality products and a focus on the environment work in tandem more than ever in golf.
Popular
11 Min Read
April 4, 2022
Golfers can play Amen Corner, the feared island green at TPC Sawgrass and other famous holes on replica courses.
1 Min Read
April 21, 2022
This new heavyweight just might be the king of all golf books.
4 Min Read
April 7, 2022
Naples is a winter golf mecca perfect for snowbirds.
11 Min Read
April 4, 2022
Alister MacKenzie, Bobby Jones and many of golf history's greatest figures have shaped America's iconic championship golf course.
Load More