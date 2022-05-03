Secrets from the World of Golf Travel: May, 2022

Tim Gavrich
,
This Pete Dye stunner recently underwent mild revisions to up the ante on fun.

At the moment, mask and testing mandates are in a state of flux. Many international destinations are relaxing rules to encourage overseas travel. We recently took advantage to visit Greece for the first time. Greece is a popular honeymoon destination, but you wouldn't think it's a place to bring you

Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Del Monte Golf Course - historic photo of female golfers
Articles
4 Min Read
Celebrating the U.S. golf courses built in the 1800s
May 2, 2022
Playing Del Monte at Pebble Beach Resorts on its 125th birthday reminded us that historical, classical golf is the best golf.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Youth On Course Premier 100 Hole Hike - Bruce Baker at The Hay
Articles
2 Min Read
Hiking 100 holes for a good golf cause
May 2, 2022
I'm participating in a Youth on Course 100 Hole Hike this summer. Why aren't you?
By Jason Scott Deegan
Nanea GC: #8
Articles
2 Min Read
This amazing annual private club charity auction is a Cool Golf Thing
April 28, 2022
Famous, historic and exclusive clubs are all offering rounds to help with turf research in 2022.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
pxg-gen5-golf-clubs.jpg
Articles
4 Min Read
GolfPass Gear Report: April 2022
April 25, 2022
New offerings from big names and some smaller-brand curiosities abound this month.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan
Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta - Greg Norman golf course
Articles
4 Min Read
New PGA Tour golf course in Mexico set to debut
April 25, 2022
A Greg Norman design at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta hosts the world's best players April 25-May 1.
By Jason Scott Deegan
sustainable-golf-apparel-galvin-green-drake.jpeg
Articles
3 Min Read
8 sustainability-focused golf brands
April 21, 2022
Quality products and a focus on the environment work in tandem more than ever in golf.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Ross Memorial - 18th hole
Articles
11 Min Read
America's 10 best replica golf courses
April 4, 2022
Golfers can play Amen Corner, the feared island green at TPC Sawgrass and other famous holes on replica courses.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Best Golf Coffee Table Books
Articles
1 Min Read
Is this the best golf coffee table book ever?
April 21, 2022
This new heavyweight just might be the king of all golf books.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Old Corkscrew - alligator
Articles
4 Min Read
The beginner's guide to Naples golf
April 7, 2022
Naples is a winter golf mecca perfect for snowbirds.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
By Drake Dunaway
2021 Masters Tournament - Final Round
Articles
11 Min Read
Augusta National Golf Club: A hole-by-hole guide to the home of the Masters Tournament
April 4, 2022
Alister MacKenzie, Bobby Jones and many of golf history's greatest figures have shaped America's iconic championship golf course.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
