Navarino Hills - International Olympic Academy Course
About
Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6366 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6366 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round
Architect José María Olazábal (2022)
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Course Layout