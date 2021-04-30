Yamabiko Golf Course
About
Holes 8
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 27
Length 1479 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|1479 yards
Scorecard for Yamabiko Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 30.5/92 W: 31.8/95
|95
|385
|138
|110
|197
|175
|115
|264
|95
|1574
|1574
|Handicap
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Par
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|29
|29
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout