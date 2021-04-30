Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Ishikawa Golf Club - East/South Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6822 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6822 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6442 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6442 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5081 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi/Minami
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 436 180 320 384 354 518 176 413 560 3341 411 440 503 398 218 370 542 206 393 3481 6822
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 410 153 308 356 302 500 154 401 538 3122 391 427 496 374 203 353 524 180 372 3320 6442
Red W: 67.1/113 312 122 268 284 278 396 128 268 434 2490 325 311 400 318 129 281 404 141 282 2591 5081
Handicap 1 15 3 5 13 11 17 7 9 2 16 4 6 14 12 18 8 10
Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Asami Ryokuzo (1979)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Ishikawa GC - South: #1
Ishikawa Golf Club - South/West Course
Tsubata, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishikawa GC - East: #9
Ishikawa Golf Club - East/West Course
Tsubata, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa East: #1
Kanazawa East Golf Club
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamabiko GC
Yamabiko Golf Course
Tsubata, Ishikawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - Short Course
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - East/West
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - East/Central
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Central CC: #3
Kanazawa Central Country Club
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - West/Central
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hokuriku Green Hill GC
Hokuriku Green Hill Golf Club
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomuro Nine: #1
Kanazawa Golf Club - Tomuro/Yuwaki
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomuro Nine: #2
Kanazawa Golf Club - Kenroku/Tomuro
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me