Ishikawa Golf Club - East/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6822 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6822 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6442 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6442 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5081 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Higashi/Minami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|436
|180
|320
|384
|354
|518
|176
|413
|560
|3341
|411
|440
|503
|398
|218
|370
|542
|206
|393
|3481
|6822
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|410
|153
|308
|356
|302
|500
|154
|401
|538
|3122
|391
|427
|496
|374
|203
|353
|524
|180
|372
|3320
|6442
|Red W: 67.1/113
|312
|122
|268
|284
|278
|396
|128
|268
|434
|2490
|325
|311
|400
|318
|129
|281
|404
|141
|282
|2591
|5081
|Handicap
|1
|15
|3
|5
|13
|11
|17
|7
|9
|2
|16
|4
|6
|14
|12
|18
|8
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Asami Ryokuzo (1979)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
