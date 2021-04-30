Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Kanazawa Country Club - Short Course

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 28
Length 1266 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Formerly known as Golf Urban.

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
28 1266 yards

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes - 3,240 yen

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes - 27 bays
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - except Mondays and Thursdays
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted MasterCard, JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code As a general rule, wear golf slacks, and if you wear shorts, be sure to wear high socks up to your knees.

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Meeting Facilities, Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Jacuzzi, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

