Kanazawa Country Club - Short Course
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 28
Length 1266 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Formerly known as Golf Urban.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|28
|1266 yards
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes - 3,240 yen
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes - 27 bays
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - except Mondays and Thursdays
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted MasterCard, JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code As a general rule, wear golf slacks, and if you wear shorts, be sure to wear high socks up to your knees.
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Meeting Facilities, Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Jacuzzi, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
