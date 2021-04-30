Hokuriku Green Hill Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6337 yards
Slope 121
Rating 69.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Blue-Right
|72
|6337 yards
|69.8
|121
|Back/Blue-Left
|72
|6327 yards
|Regular/White-Right
|72
|5934 yards
|68.6
|117
|Regular/White-Left
|72
|5928 yards
|Ladies/Red-Left (W)
|72
|4706 yards
|Ladies/Red-Right (W)
|72
|4705 yards
|70.1
|105
Scorecard for Hokuriku Green Hill Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|558
|171
|348
|369
|352
|140
|378
|353
|557
|3226
|490
|184
|387
|311
|339
|164
|478
|368
|390
|3111
|6337
|White M: 69.2/117
|540
|153
|332
|355
|333
|139
|363
|338
|502
|3055
|459
|168
|323
|295
|321
|147
|455
|347
|364
|2879
|5934
|Red W: 66.1/105
|391
|116
|260
|232
|180
|107
|321
|318
|404
|2329
|401
|401
|128
|301
|249
|170
|98
|370
|327
|2445
|4774
|Handicap
|3
|17
|13
|1
|9
|15
|7
|11
|5
|12
|18
|6
|14
|2
|16
|10
|4
|8
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1983
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
