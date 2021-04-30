Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Hokuriku Green Hill Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6337 yards
Slope 121
Rating 69.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Blue-Right 72 6337 yards 69.8 121
Back/Blue-Left 72 6327 yards
Regular/White-Right 72 5934 yards 68.6 117
Regular/White-Left 72 5928 yards
Ladies/Red-Left (W) 72 4706 yards
Ladies/Red-Right (W) 72 4705 yards 70.1 105
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hokuriku Green Hill Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 558 171 348 369 352 140 378 353 557 3226 490 184 387 311 339 164 478 368 390 3111 6337
White M: 69.2/117 540 153 332 355 333 139 363 338 502 3055 459 168 323 295 321 147 455 347 364 2879 5934
Red W: 66.1/105 391 116 260 232 180 107 321 318 404 2329 401 401 128 301 249 170 98 370 327 2445 4774
Handicap 3 17 13 1 9 15 7 11 5 12 18 6 14 2 16 10 4 8
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1983
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

