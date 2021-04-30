Ishikawa Golf Club - South/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6755 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6755 yards
|72.2
|123
|White
|72
|6474 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6474 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5037 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Minami/Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|411
|440
|503
|398
|218
|370
|542
|206
|393
|3481
|365
|390
|170
|505
|345
|565
|194
|380
|360
|3274
|6755
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|391
|427
|496
|374
|203
|353
|524
|180
|372
|3320
|356
|368
|159
|487
|345
|545
|180
|368
|346
|3154
|6474
|Red W: 67.1/113
|325
|311
|400
|318
|129
|281
|404
|141
|282
|2591
|298
|270
|112
|404
|296
|460
|137
|206
|263
|2446
|5037
|Handicap
|3
|1
|7
|13
|17
|5
|11
|15
|9
|4
|2
|8
|14
|18
|6
|12
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Asami Ryokuzo (1979)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout